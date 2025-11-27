Criminal Court releases Premchai on bail in SAO building collapse case

The Criminal Court on Wednesday approved the temporary release of Premchai Karnasuta, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), in the case concerning the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building under construction, where he stands as a co-defendant.

Premchai is the 17th defendant, and he, along with 22 other suspects, was arraigned in the Criminal Court in August for allegedly committing 67 counts of wrongdoing blamed for the SAO building collapse on March 28.

On Wednesday, the Criminal Court ruled that Premchai was unlikely to flee and that he had poor health. Therefore, the court allowed him to be released on bail after posting assets worth 1.5 million baht as a guarantee. The court also ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet and prohibited him from travelling abroad without prior approval from the court.