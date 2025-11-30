‘Cloudbursts and rising seas’: Thailand must invest now to avert economic collapse

Chawalit Chantararat, a water-resources engineer and board member of TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management PCL (TEAM Group), one of Thailand’s leading water-management experts, has warned of critical gaps in the country’s flood-response system.

He pointed to the absence of a legally enforceable national water masterplan and outdated infrastructure that can no longer withstand today’s extreme weather.

He urged the government to make urgent, proactive investments in large-scale strategic projects, such as the proposed “monkey-cheek water retention pods in the sea”—to prevent future economic losses that could reach “tens of billions of baht.”

Thailand’s ‘new era’ of disasters breaking past limits

Chawalit noted that Thailand is now facing a permanently altered climate pattern, with a clear turning point emerging from 2021 onwards. The old assumption that disasters come and go quickly, he said, is no longer valid.

Shift to high-intensity rainfall

Recent years have seen a major shift towards high-intensity rainfall, commonly known as cloudbursts, causing unprecedented pressure on urban drainage systems.

• Localised, extreme downpours:

Instead of rainfall spreading over large areas, storms now unleash massive volumes of water over small, concentrated zones. For example, Phuket recorded 350 mm of rainfall in just eight hours, while Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district saw 300 mm in a short period. These volumes far exceed the design capacity of most urban drainage systems.