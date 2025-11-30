Anutin orders agencies to cut red tape in compensation process for flood victims

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all agencies in southern flood-hit provinces to cut unnecessary paperwork in providing compensation to victims, the government spokesman said on Sunday.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Anutin had made it clear from the first day of the relief efforts that documentation requirements must be reduced as much as possible in the compensation process.

Siripong said Anutin told relevant agencies that the flooding had affected entire provinces, so residents should not be required to provide photocopies of household registrations or identification documents, as this would add an unnecessary burden during a crisis.