Mobile carriers to waive phone, internet, and Wi-Fi charges for Hat Yai

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), stated that the NBTC office has been stationed in Hat Yai since November 25, 2025.
He confirmed the directive for all service providers to waive mobile, internet, and Wi-Fi charges for the affected residents during the flood crisis.
The satellite internet installation focused on vulnerable areas, specifically 2 main hospitals and 9 field hospitals, to ensure that medical staff, nurses, and frontline personnel could communicate and work, especially after local communication signals failed due to power outages.
"After surveying the area and seeing the suffering of the Hat Yai people, I immediately issued an order in the War Room to waive mobile phone, internet, and Wi-Fi service fees. The exact details will be finalised shortly," he said.
He also noted that today, approximately 85% of Hat Yai's communication system is expected to be restored, following the phased resumption of power supply by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).
However, he acknowledged that this disaster is a significant lesson that necessitates adjusting the standards for constructing cell site infrastructure. The structure and installation methods must be revised to ensure communication remains operational during critical crises.