Mobile carriers to waive phone, internet, and Wi-Fi charges for Hat Yai

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2025

The NBTC has ordered all mobile operators to waive call, internet and Wi-Fi charges for residents in flood-hit Hat Yai, providing immediate relief to affected communities.

  • The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has ordered all service providers to waive mobile phone, internet, and Wi-Fi charges for residents in flood-affected Hat Yai.
  • The directive was issued by the NBTC's Acting Secretary-General after surveying the area and witnessing the impact of the crisis on the local population.
  • While the order to waive fees has been given, the specific details regarding its implementation are still being finalized.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), stated that the NBTC office has been stationed in Hat Yai since November 25, 2025.

He confirmed the directive for all service providers to waive mobile, internet, and Wi-Fi charges for the affected residents during the flood crisis.

The satellite internet installation focused on vulnerable areas, specifically 2 main hospitals and 9 field hospitals, to ensure that medical staff, nurses, and frontline personnel could communicate and work, especially after local communication signals failed due to power outages.

"After surveying the area and seeing the suffering of the Hat Yai people, I immediately issued an order in the War Room to waive mobile phone, internet, and Wi-Fi service fees. The exact details will be finalised shortly," he said.

He also noted that today, approximately 85% of Hat Yai's communication system is expected to be restored, following the phased resumption of power supply by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

However, he acknowledged that this disaster is a significant lesson that necessitates adjusting the standards for constructing cell site infrastructure. The structure and installation methods must be revised to ensure communication remains operational during critical crises.

