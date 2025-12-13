Air force confirms F-16 strikes on three Cambodian targets in Chanthaburi–Trat “successfully completed”

At a press briefing on December 13, 2025, held at the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Situation at Army TV, Navy assistant spokesman Captain Nara Khunthothom outlined recent operations.

He said the Royal Thai Navy had been operating in two main areas: Ko Yor, Koh Kong province

Cambodian forces had established artillery positions with two 130mm gun batteries on the island, posing a serious threat to Thai naval units.

Thai forces launched an attack to destroy these artillery positions.

“The operation went smoothly,” Nara said, adding that damage assessment flights would follow.