RTAF to step up operations to end Cambodian military threats

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Thursday vowed to step up air strikes to end Cambodian military threats, while the Foreign Ministry announced an accelerated process to evacuate Thais from Cambodia.

The RTAF and Foreign Ministry made the announcements at 4pm at the joint armed forces–Foreign Ministry briefing centre on the Thai–Cambodian situation, located at the Royal Thai Army Radio Station.

Armed forces intensify operations along the border

The daily press conference began with Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri saying the RTAF, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) were continuing operations to neutralise Cambodia’s military power, especially in areas where Cambodian troops could cause casualties to the Thai side.