RTAF to step up operations to end Cambodian military threats

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Thursday vowed to step up air strikes to end Cambodian military threats, while the Foreign Ministry announced an accelerated process to evacuate Thais from Cambodia.
The RTAF and Foreign Ministry made the announcements at 4pm at the joint armed forces–Foreign Ministry briefing centre on the Thai–Cambodian situation, located at the Royal Thai Army Radio Station.
The daily press conference began with Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri saying the RTAF, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) were continuing operations to neutralise Cambodia’s military power, especially in areas where Cambodian troops could cause casualties to the Thai side.
Surasant said the RTA was continuing to retaliate against Cambodian attacks, the RTN was carrying out proactive operations to counter threats from the maritime border, and the RTAF was providing support across all battlefronts.
Captain Nara Khunthothom, assistant RTN spokesman, said naval forces had detected movements by soldiers from Cambodia’s Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) near border areas under the navy’s responsibility over the past two days.
Nara said navy troops and intelligence agencies had found that BHQ forces had modified buildings on the Cambodian side of the border for use as military bases. The information was confirmed by reconnaissance drones, prompting the RTN to strike the buildings in order to eliminate threats against Thai military personnel and civilians.
RTAF spokesman Air Marshal Jakkrit Thamwichai said the air force would step up air strikes in line with the evolving situation, and that operations would continue until Cambodia ended activities that threatened Thailand’s sovereignty, security and the safety of Thai people.
He said the RTAF would support land operations by the RTA and maritime operations by the RTN to drive Cambodian troops out of positions that allow them to threaten Thailand.
Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said the ministry would expedite coordination to evacuate Thais from Cambodia.
She said the Thai embassy and consular office in Cambodia were working closely with Cambodian authorities to facilitate the return of Thais to Thailand.
Thais living in Thai communities who hold valid travel documents will be issued emergency travel documents so they can leave Cambodia without having to wait for Cambodian procedures to be completed, she added.
Maratee said about 100 Thais with proper travel documents had already begun registering their intention to return home, and the Thai embassy was stepping up efforts to help them leave Cambodia as a matter of urgency.