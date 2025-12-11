Pheu Thai to unveil PM candidate with ‘reboot Thailand’ vision

Pheu Thai to unveil its prime ministerial candidate on December 16, outlining a ‘reboot Thailand’ vision on economy, infrastructure and quality of life.

  • The Pheu Thai Party will announce its candidate for prime minister on December 16.
  • The announcement will feature the launch of a new policy vision under the theme “Reboot Thailand, Pheu Thai can do it!”.
  • This vision is based on three core pillars: strengthening the economy, upgrading national infrastructure, and improving quality of life.

The Pheu Thai Party has announced that it will unveil its candidate for prime minister on December 16, presenting a policy vision under the theme “Reboot Thailand, Pheu Thai can do it!”

This framework will serve as the party’s main direction for tackling Thailand’s current and long-term crises, using evidence-based, scientific policymaking grounded in verifiable data and practical feasibility.

The vision is built around three key pillars:

  • Economy – Pheu Thai aims to generate sufficient economic growth, reduce household vulnerability and ease people’s living costs so that families can stand on their own feet in an increasingly competitive global economy.
     
  • Infrastructure – The party plans to upgrade Thailand’s core infrastructure to support development in the coming decade, with a focus on digital systems, transport networks, water management and other foundations needed for the new economy.
     
  • Quality of life – Policies will seek to make Thailand a liveable society for all groups, expanding economic opportunity while strengthening fairness and reducing inequality across the system.

Pheu Thai says these three pillars represent the “minimum conditions” the country must meet if it is to remain competitive amid rapid economic and technological change. The vision will guide the party’s preparations for the next election and shape its policy direction going forward.

The launch event is scheduled for 10am on December 16 at Pheu Thai Party headquarters (Ambience Space) in Bangkok, and will be broadcast live across all of the party’s social media platforms.

 

