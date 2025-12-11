Pheu Thai to unveil PM candidate with ‘reboot Thailand’ vision

The Pheu Thai Party has announced that it will unveil its candidate for prime minister on December 16, presenting a policy vision under the theme “Reboot Thailand, Pheu Thai can do it!”
This framework will serve as the party’s main direction for tackling Thailand’s current and long-term crises, using evidence-based, scientific policymaking grounded in verifiable data and practical feasibility.
The vision is built around three key pillars:
Pheu Thai says these three pillars represent the “minimum conditions” the country must meet if it is to remain competitive amid rapid economic and technological change. The vision will guide the party’s preparations for the next election and shape its policy direction going forward.
The launch event is scheduled for 10am on December 16 at Pheu Thai Party headquarters (Ambience Space) in Bangkok, and will be broadcast live across all of the party’s social media platforms.