Pheu Thai to file ethical complaint against Anutin and ministers

He declined to name the other ministers but said the public could “easily guess” based on their behaviour before and after becoming Cabinet members, as well as their qualifications.

He added that “several” Cabinet members would be targeted over both their actions and their eligibility to hold office.

No-confidence debate to target budget and SEA Games

On the no-confidence debate itself, Sutin said Pheu Thai had “many issues” to raise against the government.

He cited, for example, questions over budget allocation and the government’s failures in organising and preparing to host the SEA Games.

Sutin said all previous governments had vowed to fight censure motions in Parliament, whereas Anutin had instead threatened to dissolve the House to avoid a no-confidence showdown.

Anutin has said he would dissolve the House if the opposition files a censure motion against his government, arguing that his administration is a minority government and that he will not accept being “attacked for free in Parliament”.

“He raised that dissolution threat as if he was proud of it, although it is a shame. Come on, have some pride in yourself,” Sutin said.

Pheu Thai ready to move without People’s Party

Sutin added that Pheu Thai would not be concerned about whether the People’s Party decides to join the censure debate or not.

So far, he said, the People’s Party has not clearly committed itself to joining the no-confidence move, so Pheu Thai will press ahead on its own.

