Northern Thailand sees storms as heat grips upper regions

Thunderstorms have hit parts of northern Thailand as unstable weather conditions continue, while much of upper Thailand is experiencing hot daytime temperatures, according to the meteorological department.

In its weather forecast issued on March 9, the department warned that about 20% of northern Thailand could see thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in the upper North.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is expected to remain hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas, especially in the northern region. The conditions are caused by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, which is interacting with easterly and south-easterly winds across upper Thailand while the area remains hot.

Residents in upper Thailand have been advised to take care of their health due to the heat and to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms are expected in some areas as easterly and south-easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are moderate, around 1–2 metres high, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.