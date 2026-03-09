Summer storms to hit upper Thailand again on March 11-13, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Monday (March 9) issued Weather Advisory No. 1 (15/2026) on summer storms over upper Thailand, with impacts expected during March 11-13.

According to the announcement, summer storms are expected to affect upper Thailand during March 11-13, beginning in the North. The Central region, the western part of the Northeast, the East, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas, will be affected in the following stage.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some areas, as well as isolated lightning strikes.

The conditions are being driven initially by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar over the North, while another moderate high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China is extending across the Northeast, the East and the South China Sea, as upper Thailand remains hot.