Hot spell and isolated storms continue throughout most of Thailand, summer-storm outbreak likely March 11-13

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Monday that a heat low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the region, where hot conditions persist.
The department forecast that isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible across upper Thailand. Residents are advised to beware of severe weather and to take care of their health during the hot spell.
In the South, easterly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.
The TMD also warned that during March 11-13, 2026, a high-pressure system is expected to extend across the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and south-easterly winds continue to cover upper Thailand under hot conditions. This combination could trigger an outbreak of summer storms in upper Thailand, featuring gusty winds, lightning, hail, thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 18-24 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southerly winds 5-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram. Minimum temperature 18-23 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-25 km/hr.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 35-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Surat Thani upwards: Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers. Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 1 metre in thundershower and offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.