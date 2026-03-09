Hot spell and isolated storms continue throughout most of Thailand, summer-storm outbreak likely March 11-13

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Monday that a heat low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the region, where hot conditions persist.

The department forecast that isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible across upper Thailand. Residents are advised to beware of severe weather and to take care of their health during the hot spell.

In the South, easterly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thunderstorms. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.

The TMD also warned that during March 11-13, 2026, a high-pressure system is expected to extend across the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and south-easterly winds continue to cover upper Thailand under hot conditions. This combination could trigger an outbreak of summer storms in upper Thailand, featuring gusty winds, lightning, hail, thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas.