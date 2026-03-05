TMD warns summer storms to hit 47 provinces; Bangkok stays hot

THURSDAY, MARCH 05, 2026

Upper Thailand faces thunderstorms, strong gusty winds and hail, with heavy downpours and lightning possible in some areas, while dust and haze build up at moderate to high levels across several regions.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning for summer storms in upper Thailand, which will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain to many provinces.
  • The severe weather is caused by a high-pressure system from China meeting moisture-carrying winds from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Despite the storms in other regions, Bangkok is forecast to remain hot and hazy, with maximum temperatures reaching 35-37°C, though there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
  • Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions by avoiding open spaces and unstable structures, while farmers are urged to protect crops and livestock.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that, over the next 24 hours, summer storms will affect upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, with possible lightning in some locations.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cool air mass from China covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, generating southerly and southeasterly winds that carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, hot weather persists across Thailand, and a westerly wind trough from Myanmar is moving in to cover the upper North.

People in affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near buildings, and under unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

Dust and haze across the North, Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), and the East are at moderate to relatively high levels due to weak to moderate ventilation.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected, as westerly winds cover the Andaman Sea and the South, while easterly winds cover the lower Gulf of Thailand.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Warning: Summer storms hit upper Thailand; thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail

Thai Meteorological Department Announcement No. 6 on summer storms in upper Thailand will remain in effect through March 6, 2026.

Upper Thailand will experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, with possible lightning in some locations.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cool air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea over the Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

At the same time, hot weather persists over upper Thailand, and a westerly wind trough from Myanmar is moving in to cover the upper North.

People in affected areas should beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near buildings, and under unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

The public is advised to follow updates from the Thai Meteorological Department.

Information is available at tmd.go.th or via 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, 24 hours a day.

Announced on March 5, 2026, at 11am

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast from 6pm Thursday (March 5) to 6pm Friday (March 6)

Northern Region

  • Hot with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, accompanied by strong gusty winds and hail in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
  • Minimum temperature 14–22°C; maximum 31–37°C
  • Southerly winds 5–15 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Minimum temperature 19–23°C; maximum 29–35°C
  • Easterly winds 10–25 km/h

Central Region

  • Hot with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with strong gusty winds and hail in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Minimum temperature 19–24°C; maximum 35–37°C
  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h
  • Bangkok Metropolitan Area and vicinity
  • Hot with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong gusty winds in some places
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C; maximum 35–37°C
  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Hot with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with strong gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C; maximum 32–36°C
  • Southeasterly winds 10–30 km/h
  • The sea has waves below 1 metre, rising to over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C; maximum 32–36°C

From Surat Thani northwards

  • Westerly winds 10–30 km/h
  • The sea has waves below 1 metre, rising to over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards

  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves are around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C; maximum 33–35°C
  • Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves are around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy