TMD warns summer storms to hit 47 provinces; Bangkok stays hot

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that, over the next 24 hours, summer storms will affect upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, with possible lightning in some locations.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cool air mass from China covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, generating southerly and southeasterly winds that carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

Meanwhile, hot weather persists across Thailand, and a westerly wind trough from Myanmar is moving in to cover the upper North.

People in affected areas are advised to beware of summer storms and to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near buildings, and under unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

Dust and haze across the North, Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding areas), and the East are at moderate to relatively high levels due to weak to moderate ventilation.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected, as westerly winds cover the Andaman Sea and the South, while easterly winds cover the lower Gulf of Thailand.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.