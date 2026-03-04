Thailand warns five northern provinces as heat builds and hotspots spike

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported its air-quality monitoring update for Thursday (March 4) at around 12pm.

In the North, PM2.5 exceeded the standard in 16 provinces, with readings of 18.4–112.7 µg/m³: Lampang, Lamphun, Phrae, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.

In Bangkok and its metropolitan area, the Central region and the Northeast, PM2.5 rose in some locations, but overall, most areas remained within the standard.

Hotspot monitoring on March 3, 2026, found a total of 1,967 hotspots.

Most were in forest areas (1,486 hotspots), accounting for 76% of all hotspots.

The provinces with the highest hotspot counts were Lampang, Phrae, Lamphun, Chiang Mai and Tak, respectively.