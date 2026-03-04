Thailand warns five northern provinces as heat builds and hotspots spike

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported its air-quality monitoring update for Thursday (March 4) at around 12pm.
In the North, PM2.5 exceeded the standard in 16 provinces, with readings of 18.4–112.7 µg/m³: Lampang, Lamphun, Phrae, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
In Bangkok and its metropolitan area, the Central region and the Northeast, PM2.5 rose in some locations, but overall, most areas remained within the standard.
Hotspot monitoring on March 3, 2026, found a total of 1,967 hotspots.
Most were in forest areas (1,486 hotspots), accounting for 76% of all hotspots.
The provinces with the highest hotspot counts were Lampang, Phrae, Lamphun, Chiang Mai and Tak, respectively.
This has led to a significant upward trend in PM2.5, particularly in the upper North, especially Lamphun, Lampang, Nan and Tak.
The Centre therefore calls on relevant agencies to strictly monitor and enforce the ban on burning, and urges all members of the public to refrain from all forms of open burning, to reduce fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and prevent air pollution, for the health and well-being of communities and society as a whole.
Most recently, CAPM met with relevant agencies, including Environmental and Pollution Control Offices 1–2, the provincial offices of natural resources and environment (North), the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (through the relevant Protected Area Regional Offices), and the Royal Forest Department.
They reported hotspots because, in the period leading up to February 2026, there had been no hotspots, resulting in increased fuel build-up.
Agencies in the field must integrate manpower, intensify inspections and patrols, and request aircraft support for firefighting.
CAPM asks the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and the Royal Forest Department to consider closing forests in areas at risk of burning sooner.
A forecast for summer storms over March 4–6 indicates accumulated rainfall is likely mainly in the Central region, the East and the Northeast, with less in the North, particularly the eastern side of the upper North.
CAPM advises people to look after their health and avoid outdoor activities.
If necessary, they should wear a face mask and protective equipment when going outside, and strictly follow the Ministry of Public Health’s guidance.
If they see any burning, they should inform the authorities so fires can be extinguished and hotspots controlled.
Air-quality updates are available via Air4Thai.pcd.go.th or the Air4Thai application.