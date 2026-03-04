IMF Chief Warns Middle East Conflict Poses Triple Threat to Global Economy

Georgieva identifies energy prices, market sentiment and trade disruption as key risks, with resolution timeline the decisive factor.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, has cautioned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East presents a threefold risk to the global economy, warning that the ultimate scale of the damage will hinge on how swiftly a resolution can be achieved.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Bangkok on Wednesday alongside Thailand’s Finance Ministry Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas and the Bank of Thailand governor Vital Ratanakorn, Georgieva said the developments in the Middle East were “concerning” and set out three distinct channels through which the conflict could reverberate across the world economy.

The first concern, she said, centres on energy prices. Given the Middle East’s pivotal role in global energy supply, any prolonged instability in the region carries the potential to push prices higher, with knock-on consequences for economies worldwide that rely heavily on imported fuel.

The second risk pertains to market sentiment. Georgieva noted that uncertainty had already been elevated across global markets, and the conflict serves to deepen it further. She stressed that heightened uncertainty is detrimental across the board — discouraging businesses from investing, dampening consumer spending, and unsettling financial markets.

The third channel involves disruptions to travel, tourism and trade. Georgieva underscored that the ripple effects of such disruptions extend well beyond the immediate conflict zone, affecting countries and industries far removed from the region — including, she noted, economies such as Thailand.

