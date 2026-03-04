Mojtaba Khamenei picked as Iran’s new supreme leader

Foreign media cited a report by Iranian International on Tuesday (March 3) saying Iran’s Assembly of Experts has chosen Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s new supreme leader, ending days of speculation after his father was killed in Israeli and US strikes on Saturday (February 28).

However, according to Hindustan Times, Mojtaba’s selection could raise questions because the Islamic Republic of Iran has often criticised hereditary rule and portrayed its system as fairer.

Reports said Khamenei himself did not include this son’s name on a list of potential successors he prepared last year, and within Iran’s Shi’ite clerical establishment, succession from father to son is not viewed positively.