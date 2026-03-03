Israel Confirms ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ to Neutralise Iranian Nuclear and Missile Threats

Tel Aviv and Washington launch joint strikes to degrade Tehran’s military assets, citing an existential risk from the regime’s underground facilities.
The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has issued a formal statement outlining its ongoing military confrontation with the Iranian regime, characterising its actions as a necessary measure to neutralise "existential threats".
According to the statement issued on Tuesday, Israel’s objectives are the elimination of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions, its ballistic missile programme, and its sponsorship of regional proxy networks.
The statement further asserts that the operations are intended to create conditions that may allow the Iranian people to determine their own future, free from a leadership that calls for Israel’s destruction.
The Risk of Inaction
The Israeli government maintained that while military intervention carries inherent risks, "inaction would pose a far greater danger."
The statement suggests that without decisive measures, Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities would reach a point of "immunity," rendered beyond effective neutralisation due to the regime's systematic move to house key infrastructure in deep underground facilities.
Dubbed "Operation Roaring Lion," the mission is being conducted in close coordination with the United States. It targets strategic military assets, including nuclear facilities and components of Iran's military-industrial complex, to significantly degrade Tehran’s capacity to threaten Israeli territory.
Regional Instability
The Embassy highlighted Iran's "aggressive posture," citing ongoing attacks against multiple countries across the Middle East as evidence of the regime's role in fueling regional instability.
Israel argues that for decades, the Iranian leadership has publicly pursued the destruction of the State of Israel through the financing of terrorist networks and the acceleration of its weapons programmes.
Protection of Thai Nationals
Addressing domestic concerns, the Embassy emphasised that the safety of Thai workers residing in Israel remains a "responsibility of the highest priority."
Several dedicated support systems have been activated to protect the Thai community, including:
Emergency Hotline: A Thai-language service for immediate assistance.
Real-time Alerts: Safety instructions and sirens warnings sent directly to mobile phones in the Thai language.
Inter-Governmental Coordination: Continuous cooperation between the Israeli Ministry of Labour and the Royal Thai Embassy in Israel to ensure timely information sharing.
The State of Israel reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Thai citizens, stating it is doing "everything within its power" to ensure their security during the ongoing hostilities.