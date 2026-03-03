Israel Confirms ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ to Neutralise Iranian Nuclear and Missile Threats

Tel Aviv and Washington launch joint strikes to degrade Tehran’s military assets, citing an existential risk from the regime’s underground facilities.

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has issued a formal statement outlining its ongoing military confrontation with the Iranian regime, characterising its actions as a necessary measure to neutralise "existential threats".

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, Israel’s objectives are the elimination of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions, its ballistic missile programme, and its sponsorship of regional proxy networks.

The statement further asserts that the operations are intended to create conditions that may allow the Iranian people to determine their own future, free from a leadership that calls for Israel’s destruction.

The Risk of Inaction

The Israeli government maintained that while military intervention carries inherent risks, "inaction would pose a far greater danger."

The statement suggests that without decisive measures, Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities would reach a point of "immunity," rendered beyond effective neutralisation due to the regime's systematic move to house key infrastructure in deep underground facilities.

Dubbed "Operation Roaring Lion," the mission is being conducted in close coordination with the United States. It targets strategic military assets, including nuclear facilities and components of Iran's military-industrial complex, to significantly degrade Tehran’s capacity to threaten Israeli territory.

