Summer storms to lash Northeast and East; Bangkok hot and hazy

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04, 2026

Thunderstorms with strong winds, lightning and possible hail are forecast in parts of upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, while the lower South may see isolated storms and rougher seas in thunderstorm areas.

  • Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for summer storms in the country's Northeast and East regions.
  • The storms are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning, caused by a high-pressure system from China meeting moist air from the South China Sea.
  • In contrast, Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to be hot and hazy, with maximum temperatures reaching 37–38°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (March 4) issued a weather warning for today, with “summer storms” bringing heavy rain to the Northeast and East, including heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Bangkok and vicinity will be hot, with hazy skies during the day.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

The eastern part of the North, the Northeast, and the East will see summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China extending over upper Laos and upper Vietnam, and it is expected to move over the Northeast and the South China Sea on Wednesday.

This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds that carry moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

As upper Thailand remains hot, people in these areas are advised to be wary of summer storms and to avoid open areas, large trees, buildings, and unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and also take care of their health during the hot weather.

In the lower South, there will be isolated thunderstorms due to westerly winds covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Wednesday (March 4) to 6am Thursday (March 5)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot, with hazy skies during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 26–28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 37–38°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North

  • Hot, with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Chiang Rai and Nan.
  • Minimum temperature: 16–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–38°C
  • Westerly winds: 5–15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot, with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36–39°C
  • Southerly winds: 10–30 km/h

Central

  • Hot, with hazy skies during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 37–39°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East

  • Hot, with hazy skies during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–39°C
  • Southerly winds: 10–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; in thunderstorm areas, waves more than 1 metre

South (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 10–30 km/h
  • Sea waves below 1 metre; in thunderstorm areas, waves more than 1 metre

South (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–37°C
  • Northwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves about 1 metre; in thunderstorm areas, waves more than 2 metres
