Summer storms to lash Northeast and East; Bangkok hot and hazy

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

The eastern part of the North, the Northeast, and the East will see summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China extending over upper Laos and upper Vietnam, and it is expected to move over the Northeast and the South China Sea on Wednesday.

This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds that carry moisture from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

As upper Thailand remains hot, people in these areas are advised to be wary of summer storms and to avoid open areas, large trees, buildings, and unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and also take care of their health during the hot weather.

In the lower South, there will be isolated thunderstorms due to westerly winds covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

Waves in the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.