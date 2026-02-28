TMD warns rain in 44 provinces, storms to hit Northeast

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that 44 provinces nationwide, including Bangkok, may see rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas and hot weather.

It also stressed that a new system is approaching — summer storms are expected to hit, with the Northeast likely to be affected first. The period of highest risk is March 3–6, 2026, with the potential for thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail and lightning.

For today’s weather, TMD’s 24-hour forecast said rainfall in upper Thailand will decrease, while daytime temperatures will rise. However, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds may still occur in some areas, particularly in the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the Eastern region and the Northeastern region.

This is because south-westerly winds are bringing moisture into these areas, while heat-driven low pressure is covering upper Thailand.

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds, avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and billboards, and take care of their health as the weather changes.