TMD warns rain in 44 provinces, storms to hit Northeast

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that 44 provinces nationwide, including Bangkok, may see rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas and hot weather.
It also stressed that a new system is approaching — summer storms are expected to hit, with the Northeast likely to be affected first. The period of highest risk is March 3–6, 2026, with the potential for thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail and lightning.
Do not underestimate sudden weather changes. In today’s weather outlook, TMD warned that 44 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, may see heavy rain, alongside hot conditions.
It reiterated that a new “summer storm” system is expected, with the Northeast likely to be hit first during March 3–6, 2026, and the highest risk including thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning.
For today’s weather, TMD’s 24-hour forecast said rainfall in upper Thailand will decrease, while daytime temperatures will rise. However, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds may still occur in some areas, particularly in the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the Eastern region and the Northeastern region.
This is because south-westerly winds are bringing moisture into these areas, while heat-driven low pressure is covering upper Thailand.
People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds, avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and billboards, and take care of their health as the weather changes.
In the South, thunderstorms are expected in some areas because westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in thundery areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with caution and avoid travelling through thundery areas.
Mark March 3–6, 2026: Prepare for summer storms, with the Northeast hit first
TMD said that during March 3–6, 2026, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, beginning in the Northeast first. The Eastern region, the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the North will be affected later.
The storms may bring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some places, and lightning that may occur in some areas.
The conditions are expected because a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China will move to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot.
In addition, a westerly trough will move across the North and the upper Northeast.
Dust and haze during this period
Upper Thailand is seeing dust and haze accumulation at slight to moderate levels because ventilation remains moderate, and rain is possible in some areas.
Thailand forecast from 6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow
