Rate cut surprised markets amid low inflation fears

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the Monetary Policy Committee’s resolution to cut interest rates was a move that surprised the market, as the MPC was concerned that medium-term inflation could fall outside the target range in 2027.

Vitai said the MPC’s decision to cut rates came amid pressure from low inflation and an economy growing below its potential.

While he acknowledged that lowering interest rates is not a cure-all, he said it remains necessary as a tool to help support the economy, alongside accelerated targeted measures to address long-term structural problems.

Vitai, the governor of the Bank of Thailand, said at the FUTURE READY 2026 event organised by the BRANDi Institute of Systematic Transformation (BiOST) that the recent MPC meeting on February 25 was very exciting in terms of voting and monetary policy decisions.

He pointed to the “independence” of each committee member’s vote, noting that members vote one by one, without knowing the outcome in advance and without any prior discussion on how they will vote.