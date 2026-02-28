NESDC sets four-pillar roadmap, targeting ‘quality’ growth towards 5% GDP

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), delivered a keynote address titled “THAILAND’S SUSTAINOMY Context: Capturing New Growth and Mitigating Unprecedented Risks” at FUTURE READY 2026 event on February 27. He said the NESDC is currently drafting Thailand’s 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2027-2032), with a focus on restructuring the Thai economy to deliver quality growth, while also putting in place mechanisms to cope with risks stemming from a rapidly changing global context and rising uncertainties.
Danucha said the global landscape is entering a period of structural change. While there may not be a recession, the shape of globalisation will be transformed fundamentally. In the future, risk factors will become increasingly important, requiring the ability to distinguish what is a major trend, what is merely a short-term wave, and what is a signal that could develop into a larger risk. This is essential for keeping pace with unforeseen events, such as geopolitical tensions that could arise at any time.
For the 14th plan, the NESDC has set out four pillars, based on four guiding principles to be incorporated into the plan:
“The possibility of a crisis is always there, but when a crisis hits we must not collapse and lie flat as we did in 1997,” he said.
Danucha added that the plan will be driven through five key areas: economic growth, human capital, public-sector management, the environment, and technology. A particular emphasis will be placed on shifting Thailand’s industrial structure towards higher-technology products. He said early progress is already visible in efforts to attract upstream industries such as semiconductors as a key foundation, supported by BOI incentives.
If the 14th plan can be implemented as designed, Danucha said Thailand’s economy could expand by an average of 3-5% per year during 2027-2032. However, achieving this will take time and will require urgent action to address key obstacles—especially improving the quality of human capital and reforming state regulations to better support competitiveness on the global stage.