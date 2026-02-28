NESDC sets four-pillar roadmap, targeting ‘quality’ growth towards 5% GDP

For the 14th plan, the NESDC has set out four pillars, based on four guiding principles to be incorporated into the plan:

Productivity — boosting efficiency across labour, agriculture and industry. Inclusivity — ensuring growth benefits all groups in society, rather than being concentrated among a single capital group. Adaptability — strengthening the ability to adjust rapidly to a volatile global environment. Resiliency — building national resilience so the country is strong enough to withstand shocks from crises.

“The possibility of a crisis is always there, but when a crisis hits we must not collapse and lie flat as we did in 1997,” he said.

Danucha added that the plan will be driven through five key areas: economic growth, human capital, public-sector management, the environment, and technology. A particular emphasis will be placed on shifting Thailand’s industrial structure towards higher-technology products. He said early progress is already visible in efforts to attract upstream industries such as semiconductors as a key foundation, supported by BOI incentives.

If the 14th plan can be implemented as designed, Danucha said Thailand’s economy could expand by an average of 3-5% per year during 2027-2032. However, achieving this will take time and will require urgent action to address key obstacles—especially improving the quality of human capital and reforming state regulations to better support competitiveness on the global stage.