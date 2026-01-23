NESDC highlights 5 global megatrends shaping Thailand's future



Dr Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), presented a speech on 22 January 2026 at the Leadership Program on Trade and Development Strategy (LTD), organised by the International Trade and Development Institute (ITD). He discussed 5 global megatrends that will shape the future of Thailand's economy in the new global order.

These trends include:

Polarised economies and escalating trade wars

This trend has become part of the broader competition for economic dominance, with tariffs and trade barriers replacing the previous model of globalisation. The impact on Thailand’s exports, especially in key industries like hard disk drives, automobile tyres, and printed circuit boards, may be significant due to trade wars led by the United States. Thailand must tackle risks associated with transshipment—the mislabeling of products to avoid tariffs—and utilise trade diversion to seek new markets.

Geopolitical conflicts

Geopolitical tensions have escalated in recent years, with US national security strategies signalling increased geopolitical competition. Even though tensions over Greenland appear to have eased, Trump’s administration may continue pushing into other regions like Latin America or Canada, which could destabilise global security. For Thailand, as a small, open economy, neutrality remains essential. Thailand can leverage this neutrality to attract global investments in strategic industries.