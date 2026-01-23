Army cracks down on illegal internet signal network to Cambodia

On January 23, at the Army Headquarters, Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Thai Army, reported that the Burapha Forces, in collaboration with the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), had investigated an illegal telecommunications signal transmission operation across the border in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province.
The operation was the result of an investigation by the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and the Anti Cyber Crime Scam Center (ACSC).
The authorities discovered a signal relay box at house number 142/2, Moo 1, Thakham Sub-district, Aranyaprathet District. The box was owned by a local Thai individual and leased to a private company for the installation of a server to send internet signals to Cambodia.
The authorities are continuing their investigation and have contacted the private company to clarify the origin and purpose of the signals, which are believed to have been linked to online fraud activities.
In addition to border security and sovereignty protection, the Thai Army's mission includes combating illegal activities such as drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and, more recently, cybercrime. The Army is collaborating with various sectors to tackle Cyber Scams.
Thailand already has laws and regulations in place to prevent such illegal operations, including a directive from the NBTC banning signal transmission that could be used for illicit purposes. Unauthorized telecommunications activities are punishable under the Telecommunications Business Act.
The Burapha Forces, alongside the police and security agencies, are continuing to expand their investigation and target any remaining criminal networks in the area.