Cyber police, NBTC cut cross-border internet links in Tak raids

Cyber police and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) launched an operation along the Thailand–Myanmar border in Tak on January 9, 2026, raiding two locations after detecting unusually high internet usage that authorities believed could be linked to illegal activity.
The operation was led by Pol Maj Gen Kritach Bamrungrattanayot, commander of CCIB 4, and Pol Col Anucha Srisamrong, superintendent of Sub-division 2, CCIB 4, working with NBTC officials.
Two search sites
Site 1: Wang Lay, Phop Phra district
Officers executed Mae Sot Provincial Court search warrant No. 1/2569 at a target house in Wang Lay subdistrict, Phop Phra district. Investigators said the search uncovered fibre-optic cables allegedly dragged under the Moei River to provide internet service on the Myanmar side. Officers cut the signal line to prevent further use across the border.
Site 2: Mae Kasa, Mae Sot district
Officers then executed Mae Sot Provincial Court search warrant No. Kor 2/2569 at an unnumbered abandoned warehouse in Mae Kasa subdistrict, Mae Sot district. Investigators said fibre-optic cables had been routed across the border towards Shwe Kokko, Myanmar. Authorities seized one 30-metre roll of fibre-optic cable and one optic enclosure.
Legal basis and next steps
Authorities said both sites involved alleged offences under the Radio Communications Act B.E. 2498 (1955). The raids formed part of a wider crackdown aimed at preventing scammer and call-centre networks from using cross-border internet connections to defraud Thai and foreign victims. Investigators said work is continuing to identify those involved and pursue legal action.