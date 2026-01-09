Cyber police, NBTC cut cross-border internet links in Tak raids





Cyber police and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) launched an operation along the Thailand–Myanmar border in Tak on January 9, 2026, raiding two locations after detecting unusually high internet usage that authorities believed could be linked to illegal activity.

The operation was led by Pol Maj Gen Kritach Bamrungrattanayot, commander of CCIB 4, and Pol Col Anucha Srisamrong, superintendent of Sub-division 2, CCIB 4, working with NBTC officials.

Two search sites

Site 1: Wang Lay, Phop Phra district

Officers executed Mae Sot Provincial Court search warrant No. 1/2569 at a target house in Wang Lay subdistrict, Phop Phra district. Investigators said the search uncovered fibre-optic cables allegedly dragged under the Moei River to provide internet service on the Myanmar side. Officers cut the signal line to prevent further use across the border.