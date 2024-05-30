Thailand aims to become ASEAN data centre hub by 2027

Public and private organisations in the data centre industry attended the ‘NextGen Data Centre Conference 2024’ on Wednesday to exchange ideas and business plans to transform data centres in Thailand into sustainable, resilient, scalable and efficient operations.

The event hosted by Siemens and Krungthep Turakij at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel also aimed to attract domestic and foreign investors and push the country towards becoming the data centre hub of the ASEAN region by 2027.

Ross Conlon, chief executive officer of Siemens Thailand, opened the event by referring to the government’s Thailand Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to make the country the region’s industrial hub in tourism, wellness and medical, agriculture and food, aviation, regional logistics, future automotive manufacturing, digital economy, and finance.

“To achieve these goals, Thailand needs to attract investors in future industries, including digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI),” he said.

Conlon added that the country also needs to promote research and development in AI adoption and establish technological infrastructure, including data centres, to cope with increasing demand and to support cloud computing and related businesses.

He suggested that Thailand follow the example of Singapore, the current leader of the data centre industry in Southeast Asia, thanks to its position as the base of global high-tech industries. Malaysia, meanwhile, has fast tracked its data centre development in the past two years and is becoming an emerging leader.