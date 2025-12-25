TCL splits boarding points to ease New Year crowds

The Transport Company Ltd (TCL) expects heavy passenger traffic during the New Year 2026 holiday period and has advised travellers who booked tickets in advance for northern and northeastern routes, departures after 6pm, to board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to ease congestion.

Walk-in passengers can continue to buy tickets and board at Mo Chit 2 as usual.

Arthitwit Rakjamroon, managing director of TCL, said TLC expects a large number of people to travel home and take holidays over the New Year period.

The operator has therefore arranged measures to facilitate travel and help reduce crowding at bus terminals.