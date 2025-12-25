TCL splits boarding points to ease New Year crowds

The Transport Company Ltd (TCL) expects heavy passenger traffic during the New Year 2026 holiday period and has advised travellers who booked tickets in advance for northern and northeastern routes, departures after 6pm, to board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to ease congestion.
Walk-in passengers can continue to buy tickets and board at Mo Chit 2 as usual.
Arthitwit Rakjamroon, managing director of TCL, said TLC expects a large number of people to travel home and take holidays over the New Year period.
The operator has therefore arranged measures to facilitate travel and help reduce crowding at bus terminals.
To ensure faster and more comfortable travel, TCL has set boarding points based on ticket type:
Advance-booked passengers (North and Northeast routes)
Walk-in passengers (no booking)
TCL urged passengers to check the boarding point stated on their tickets carefully and to arrive at least one hour before departure.
How to book TCL tickets and get information
Passengers can plan and reserve seats through the following channels:
Website: https://tcl99web.transport.co.th
Application: E-ticket
Facebook: BorKorSor99
LINE Official: @TCL99
Counter Service: TCL ticket outlets nationwide
Call Centre: 0-2936-3660 (24 hours)