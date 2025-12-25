TCL splits boarding points to ease New Year crowds

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2025

Transport Company Ltd urges passengers to book early, check their boarding point, and arrive at least one hour ahead as North and Northeast routes fill up.

The Transport Company Ltd (TCL) expects heavy passenger traffic during the New Year 2026 holiday period and has advised travellers who booked tickets in advance for northern and northeastern routes, departures after 6pm, to board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to ease congestion.

Walk-in passengers can continue to buy tickets and board at Mo Chit 2 as usual.

Arthitwit Rakjamroon, managing director of TCL, said TLC expects a large number of people to travel home and take holidays over the New Year period.

The operator has therefore arranged measures to facilitate travel and help reduce crowding at bus terminals.

Boarding points for TCL services (December 26–30, 2025)

To ensure faster and more comfortable travel, TCL has set boarding points based on ticket type:

Advance-booked passengers (North and Northeast routes)

  • Condition: Departures from 6pm onwards only
  • Boarding point: Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (Gate 2)
  • Getting there: Via the MRT Blue Line, SRT Red Line, BMTA buses, or taxis

Walk-in passengers (no booking)

  • Ticket sales and boarding point: Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), Mo Chit 2, as normal

TCL urged passengers to check the boarding point stated on their tickets carefully and to arrive at least one hour before departure.

How to book TCL tickets and get information
Passengers can plan and reserve seats through the following channels:

Website: https://tcl99web.transport.co.th

Application: E-ticket

Facebook: BorKorSor99

LINE Official: @TCL99

Counter Service: TCL ticket outlets nationwide

Call Centre: 0-2936-3660 (24 hours)

