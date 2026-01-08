DSI raids 5 sites in iris-scan-for-crypto case

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has raided five locations linked to a “iris-scan for crypto” business model involving Worldcoin, as investigators seek evidence on where Thai people’s biometric data may have been stored and whether it was transferred overseas.
A DSI special-case investigation team executed search warrants at five targets tied to alleged data storage and iris-scanning equipment. The sites listed were:
The case was expanded after DSI questioned several senior figures, including Wisit Wisitsora-at, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a prior capacity as a former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, focusing on the background to an MOU linked to the matter.
Claim of 1.2 million Thai scans
DSI said the investigation found that in 2024, more than 1.2 million Thai people may have undergone iris scanning in exchange for cryptocurrency. The investigation raised concerns that the public may not have known where sensitive identity data — described as comparable in importance to DNA — was stored, or whether it could have been sent abroad and misused, such as for mule accounts or cybercrime.
The report also noted that the SEC had not issued a definitive legal certification that the business was lawful under Thailand’s digital asset emergency decree framework.
MOU questions and next steps
The key trigger for the DSI’s move came after current Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob flagged irregularities in an MOU between the ministry and Singapore-based Prime Opportunity Fund VCC, signed during the tenure of former minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.
DSI cited concerns over the speed of the process, which was said to have taken three days from initiation to signing (March 25–27, 2024). The investigation also referenced alleged links to global digital money-laundering networks.
DSI said the next priority is to determine whether the iris data of the claimed 1.2 million Thai participants was stored on cloud systems or already transferred out of Thailand. If wrongdoing is found, DSI said charges will follow and the investigation will be expanded to identify key individuals behind the operation.