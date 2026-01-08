DSI raids 5 sites in iris-scan-for-crypto case

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has raided five locations linked to a “iris-scan for crypto” business model involving Worldcoin, as investigators seek evidence on where Thai people’s biometric data may have been stored and whether it was transferred overseas.

A DSI special-case investigation team executed search warrants at five targets tied to alleged data storage and iris-scanning equipment. The sites listed were:

TIDC Holdings Co Ltd, Phaya Thai Road

TIDC Worldworks Co Ltd

TIDC Co Ltd (Gaysorn Tower, 25th floor), described as a suspected biometric data storage point

M Vision Plc

A luxury home in Ladawan Village, Rama 2, linked to a company director, as part of efforts to locate and question the individual as a witness

The case was expanded after DSI questioned several senior figures, including Wisit Wisitsora-at, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in a prior capacity as a former permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, focusing on the background to an MOU linked to the matter.

Claim of 1.2 million Thai scans

DSI said the investigation found that in 2024, more than 1.2 million Thai people may have undergone iris scanning in exchange for cryptocurrency. The investigation raised concerns that the public may not have known where sensitive identity data — described as comparable in importance to DNA — was stored, or whether it could have been sent abroad and misused, such as for mule accounts or cybercrime.

The report also noted that the SEC had not issued a definitive legal certification that the business was lawful under Thailand’s digital asset emergency decree framework.