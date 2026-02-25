Shizuoka aims to reclaim top tea status with matcha focus

Riding the wave of the global boom in "matcha" powdered green tea, Shizuoka is shifting its production focus from "sencha," the most commonly consumed type of green tea in Japan, to "tencha," the crude tea leaves used as the base for matcha.

At the same time, the prefecture is working to expand organic tea cultivation.

Long supported by the strength of its brand, Shizuoka now faces a number of challenges as it moves to rebuild its position in the tea market.

According to statistics for 2019 released by the agriculture ministry, Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan was overtaken for the first time by Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan in terms of the value of tea production.

Shizuoka also lost its long-held top position to Kagoshima in 2025 in the volume of first-flush tea harvested from spring to early summer.

Producers in Shizuoka have been unable to keep pace with growing overseas demand, particularly for matcha.