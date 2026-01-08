Supreme commander, defence permanent secretary visit forces in Tak, Chiang Mai

The Defence Ministry’s permanent secretary and the supreme commander on Thursday visited units guarding the border with Myanmar in Chiang Mai and Tak to assess the latest situation.
Gen Tharapong Malakham, the Defence Ministry’s permanent secretary, visited the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Mai for an update on the Thailand-Myanmar border situation and a briefing on the progress of military missions under government and Defence Ministry policies.
He also visited the Paek Sam operations base, a key strategic position, where he was briefed on ongoing operations.
Tharapong instructed the task force to step up efforts to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, maintain peace and order, and safeguard local communities. He also called on the unit to support border-area development to improve residents’ quality of life and strengthen readiness against emerging threats.
Tharapong said the visit was aimed at implementing government policy to enhance national security, maintain border stability, and protect the public.
Meanwhile, Gen Ukrit Boontanon, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, visited the Ratchamanoo Unit in tambon Mae Pa, Mae Sot district, Tak. The unit operates under the Naresuan Task Force.
He was accompanied by Gen Chidchanok Nuchchaya, joint chief of staff, and Gen Sarawut Chanphoom, commander of the Armed Forces Development Command. The delegation was welcomed by Maj Gen Maitree Chupreecha, commander of the Naresuan Task Force.
Ukrit received a briefing on border developments within the task force’s area of responsibility, viewed a display of key weaponry, and visited troops, handing out essential supplies to boost morale.
Ukrit later visited the Yai Lu monitoring point in Ban Ku Mai Tha Sung village, Mae Sot district, which is opposite KK Park.
He instructed troops to remain vigilant in their mission to secure the border and protect local people.