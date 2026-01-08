Supreme commander, defence permanent secretary visit forces in Tak, Chiang Mai

The Defence Ministry’s permanent secretary and the supreme commander on Thursday visited units guarding the border with Myanmar in Chiang Mai and Tak to assess the latest situation.

Tharapong visits Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Mai

Gen Tharapong Malakham, the Defence Ministry’s permanent secretary, visited the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Mai for an update on the Thailand-Myanmar border situation and a briefing on the progress of military missions under government and Defence Ministry policies.

He also visited the Paek Sam operations base, a key strategic position, where he was briefed on ongoing operations.