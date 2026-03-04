Baan Chao Thai offers free credit checks for D:CODE Sri Nakarin booking applicants

BTS Group, as the operator of the “Baan Chao Thai” (home for Thais) project under the concept of “supporting quality of life for living”, is facilitating registered applicants who have booked rights to join the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project by providing a free credit information check.
The move is aimed at helping reduce costs, improve readiness, and support loan planning before the selection and allocation process for booking rights, scheduled for April 20, 2026.
This initiative is supported by the National Credit Bureau (NCB), enabling registered booking-rights applicants to access their own credit information conveniently and appropriately. The project will cover all costs related to the credit information check.
How to request a credit information check (for registered Baan Chao Thai booking-rights applicants)
1. Visit one of three credit information check centres:
NCB emphasised that it has no involvement in, and no authority to approve or co-decide on, any person’s loan. If anyone makes such a claim, please report it to [email protected].
2. Show the SMS message received from the “Baan Chao Thai” project confirming that the applicant has passed the initial pre-approval criteria for preliminary loan limit calculation on the website. The SMS was issued by the project on February 28, 2026.
3. Present the applicant’s original Thai national ID card to the officer.
4. The officer will verify the information and issue a credit report document (where information is complete) free of charge.
5. For questions or issues related to the project process, contact the Call Centre: 093-228-3333 or LINE Official Account: @baanchaothai.
After receiving the credit report document, applicants are asked to seal it in an envelope and submit it, together with other required documents listed in the SMS, to the Baan Chao Thai Sales Gallery (D:CODE Sri Nakarin) and Government Housing Bank (GHB) branches nationwide, during March 2–20, 2026.
This is intended to protect applicants’ credit information and ensure strict legal compliance, particularly regarding data security measures. The project advises applicants to review additional details and conditions for document preparation and preliminary financial capability assessment at: https://www.baan-chaothai.com/2026/03/02/รายการเอกสารการพิจารณา/
The project said the collaboration marks another important step for Baan Chao Thai in improving convenience and supporting efficient access to credit, giving applicants the opportunity to check and assess their financial capacity in advance and move forward towards home ownership with greater confidence.
The owner of the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project is Capricorn Hill (a BTS Group company). Further conditions can be found in the terms and conditions for registration to book rights under the Baan Chao Thai project at www.baan-chaothai.com, and project information at www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01.
Further enquiries can be made via Call Centre: 093-228-3333, Email: [email protected], and LINE Official Account: @baanchaothai, or by following “Baan Chao Thai” on its social media channels.