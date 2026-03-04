Baan Chao Thai offers free credit checks for D:CODE Sri Nakarin booking applicants

BTS Group, as the operator of the “Baan Chao Thai” (home for Thais) project under the concept of “supporting quality of life for living”, is facilitating registered applicants who have booked rights to join the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project by providing a free credit information check.

The move is aimed at helping reduce costs, improve readiness, and support loan planning before the selection and allocation process for booking rights, scheduled for April 20, 2026.

This initiative is supported by the National Credit Bureau (NCB), enabling registered booking-rights applicants to access their own credit information conveniently and appropriately. The project will cover all costs related to the credit information check.