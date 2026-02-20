Last Call for ‘Baan Chao Thai’: Zero Down Payment Scheme Set to Close Registrations on 20 February

The countdown begins for the 'Baan Chao Thai' housing project. Secure a home with no down payment—registrations for the 2026 intake close this 20 February.
With the deadline set for 20 February 2026, the initiative is challenging the traditional real estate model by asking a pivotal question: Can you own a home without a lump sum deposit?
For many, the "down payment" has long been an insurmountable wall. Baan Chao Thai—a strategic collaboration between BTS Group Holdings PCL and the Government Housing Bank (GHB)—is effectively dismantling that wall to empower Thai citizens.
Redefining the Entry Point
Unlike conventional market offerings, the Baan Chao Thai model removes the primary financial friction points:
Zero Down Payment: No upfront deposits are required during the construction phase.
Deferred Mortgages: Monthly repayments only commence once the title deed is officially transferred.
Turnkey Standards: Units are delivered with project-standard interiors, eliminating the need for immediate renovation capital.
By stripping away these "first-gate" costs, the project transforms homeownership from a long-term saving goal into an immediate reality.
Security First: The SMS Protocol
To ensure applicant security, the project has begun dispatching status updates via SMS under the sender name "BaanchaoTH".
In a proactive move against digital fraud, these messages contain no embedded links. Registrants are advised to verify their selection results exclusively through the registered email or the official Baan Chao Thai digital channels.
Strategic Locations and Pricing
D:CODE Srinakarin: Urban Connectivity
This 8-storey development features 4,150 units on a 42-rai plot. Located on Srinakarin Road, it sits just 300 metres from the Si Iam Yellow Line station (YL17). Prices for a 30 sq.m. unit start at approximately 1.89 million baht, with 45 sq.m. units at 2.85 million baht and 60 sq.m. units at 3.78 million baht. This location is designed to bridge the gap between Bang Na and the city’s mass transit infrastructure.
D:CRAFT Khlong Luang: Industrial & Education Hub
Spanning 115 rai, this project offers up to 7,500 units near Talaad Thai and Thammasat University. Aimed at the workforce in Pathum Thani’s industrial estates, entry-level 30 sq.m. units start at 1.60 million baht. Mid-range 45 sq.m. units are priced at 2.40 million baht, while the larger 60 sq.m. family units begin at 3.20 million baht.
A Macroeconomic Shift
In economic terms, this is more than a housing scheme; it is a stimulus for the residential sector. By removing the need for a 10% deposit—which on a 1.6 million baht flat amounts to a significant 160,000 baht—the project allows families to bypass years of saving and enter the asset-building phase of their lives sooner.
While final loan approvals remain subject to bank criteria, the core mission remains: making the security of a family home more accessible than ever before.
The Midnight Deadline
As the project prepares to expand into broader Bangkok and regional provinces, the current window of opportunity is narrowing. In the world of finance, an opportunity without a deadline is often ignored; however, with the 20 February cut-off looming, the choice is immediate.
A home is not merely a shelter; it is a long-term asset and a foundation for family stability. Baan Chao Thai is shifting the formula from a game of "who has the cash" to a game of "who takes the opportunity."
The clock is ticking. Will you register before the system closes at midnight?