Last Call for ‘Baan Chao Thai’: Zero Down Payment Scheme Set to Close Registrations on 20 February

The countdown begins for the 'Baan Chao Thai' housing project. Secure a home with no down payment—registrations for the 2026 intake close this 20 February.

With the deadline set for 20 February 2026, the initiative is challenging the traditional real estate model by asking a pivotal question: Can you own a home without a lump sum deposit?



For many, the "down payment" has long been an insurmountable wall. Baan Chao Thai—a strategic collaboration between BTS Group Holdings PCL and the Government Housing Bank (GHB)—is effectively dismantling that wall to empower Thai citizens.

Redefining the Entry Point

Unlike conventional market offerings, the Baan Chao Thai model removes the primary financial friction points:

Zero Down Payment: No upfront deposits are required during the construction phase.

Deferred Mortgages: Monthly repayments only commence once the title deed is officially transferred.

Turnkey Standards: Units are delivered with project-standard interiors, eliminating the need for immediate renovation capital.

By stripping away these "first-gate" costs, the project transforms homeownership from a long-term saving goal into an immediate reality.

