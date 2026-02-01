Baan Chao Thai Sale Gallery opens on Srinakarin, low-rise condos 30% cheaper

Despite the lower price, all units are sold fully furnished and include AI and voice command technology.

  • The D:CODE Sales Gallery has opened on Srinakarin Road for a new low-rise condominium project located near the Yellow Line's Sri Iam station.
  • Developed by BTS Group Holdings, the condos are part of an "Affordable Housing" initiative with prices approximately 25-30% lower than the local market rate.
  • The 8-floor buildings will offer freehold units starting at THB1.89 million, with no down payment required.
  • Despite the affordable pricing, the units will be sold fully furnished and incorporate AI and voice command technology.

When the rail systems mogul shifts focus to the "Affordable Housing" market, D:CODE may not be a luxury condo, but it is a new model challenging Thailand’s real estate sector from rail systems to homes for the Thai people.

The name of Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings, is widely recognised as the architect behind the country’s transportation infrastructure.

He is expanding his role from being a "facilitator of travel" to a "creator of homes near transport systems" through the Baan Chao Thai Project and the opening of the D:CODE Sales Gallery on Srinakarin Road, near the Yellow Line - Sri Iam station.

This clear signal suggests that this strategy is far more ambitious than just selling typical condos.

D:CODE – A Major Project on a Rail Line Location

D:CODE is a low-rise condominium project with 8 floors, situated on a 6.72 hectares plot of land.

It will consist of no more than 24 buildings, with a total of 4,150 units.

Its key feature is the direct connection to public transport systems, aligning with BTS Group’s core business.

“Below Market” Pricing – The Core Strategy

The project is explicitly designed for the affordable housing market.

  • 30 m² units start at THB1.89 million 
  • 45 m² units are priced at THB2.85 million 
  • 60 m² units cost THB3.78 million 

These prices are approximately 25-30% lower than the market price for properties in the same area, and the condos are freehold, meaning buyers can fully transfer ownership.

Equally interesting is that no down payment is required, and payment can begin upon moving in, which reduces the barriers for the new generation of workers to own a home.

Fully Furnished and AI – When Affordable Housing Isn't Ordinary

While marketed as an affordable housing project, D:CODE chooses to sell fully furnished units, complete with furniture and appliances.

The project also incorporates AI and voice command features into the rooms, elevating the living experience.

This effort aims to enhance “quality of life,” making smart living accessible beyond just luxury condos.

Sales Gallery More Than Just a Sales Office, It’s a Brand Experience

The opening of the Sales Gallery is not just about selling units; it’s about creating a brand experience.

From showing potential residents real-life living scenarios and allowing them to explore sample rooms, to communicating the concept of "Thai homes near the BTS," everything is designed to build trust before construction begins in September 2026.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2028.

A Real Estate Game Based on Infrastructure

D:CODE may not be the condo project with the highest profit per unit, but it is a long-term strategy connecting "housing + rail systems + quality of life."

As Thais continue to seek homes near rail systems at affordable prices, this could mark another moment when Keeree Kanjanapas sets a new standard for the market.

