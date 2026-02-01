Baan Chao Thai Sale Gallery opens on Srinakarin, low-rise condos 30% cheaper

When the rail systems mogul shifts focus to the "Affordable Housing" market, D:CODE may not be a luxury condo, but it is a new model challenging Thailand’s real estate sector from rail systems to homes for the Thai people.

The name of Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings, is widely recognised as the architect behind the country’s transportation infrastructure.

He is expanding his role from being a "facilitator of travel" to a "creator of homes near transport systems" through the Baan Chao Thai Project and the opening of the D:CODE Sales Gallery on Srinakarin Road, near the Yellow Line - Sri Iam station.

This clear signal suggests that this strategy is far more ambitious than just selling typical condos.