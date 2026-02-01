Baan Chao Thai Sale Gallery opens on Srinakarin, low-rise condos 30% cheaper

When the rail systems mogul shifts focus to the "Affordable Housing" market, D:CODE may not be a luxury condo, but it is a new model challenging Thailand’s real estate sector from rail systems to homes for the Thai people.
The name of Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group Holdings, is widely recognised as the architect behind the country’s transportation infrastructure.
He is expanding his role from being a "facilitator of travel" to a "creator of homes near transport systems" through the Baan Chao Thai Project and the opening of the D:CODE Sales Gallery on Srinakarin Road, near the Yellow Line - Sri Iam station.
This clear signal suggests that this strategy is far more ambitious than just selling typical condos.
D:CODE is a low-rise condominium project with 8 floors, situated on a 6.72 hectares plot of land.
It will consist of no more than 24 buildings, with a total of 4,150 units.
Its key feature is the direct connection to public transport systems, aligning with BTS Group’s core business.
The project is explicitly designed for the affordable housing market.
These prices are approximately 25-30% lower than the market price for properties in the same area, and the condos are freehold, meaning buyers can fully transfer ownership.
Equally interesting is that no down payment is required, and payment can begin upon moving in, which reduces the barriers for the new generation of workers to own a home.
While marketed as an affordable housing project, D:CODE chooses to sell fully furnished units, complete with furniture and appliances.
The project also incorporates AI and voice command features into the rooms, elevating the living experience.
This effort aims to enhance “quality of life,” making smart living accessible beyond just luxury condos.
The opening of the Sales Gallery is not just about selling units; it’s about creating a brand experience.
From showing potential residents real-life living scenarios and allowing them to explore sample rooms, to communicating the concept of "Thai homes near the BTS," everything is designed to build trust before construction begins in September 2026.
The project is expected to be completed in December 2028.
D:CODE may not be the condo project with the highest profit per unit, but it is a long-term strategy connecting "housing + rail systems + quality of life."
As Thais continue to seek homes near rail systems at affordable prices, this could mark another moment when Keeree Kanjanapas sets a new standard for the market.