Supalai targets 45bn baht presales as Thai property market consolidates

Developer banks on Australian expansion and financial strength to capture market share amid 20-year low in transactions.

Thai property developer Supalai has set an ambitious presales target of 45 billion baht for 2026, banking on its strong financial position and expanding Australian operations to capitalise on a consolidating domestic market.

The company aims to generate 30 billion baht in presales from Thailand and 15 billion baht from Australia, with total revenue recognition targeted at 37.5 billion baht, executives announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dr Prateep Tangmatitham, Supalai's president, said the current market downturn differs fundamentally from the 1997 "Tom Yum Gung" financial crisis, with interest rates providing a more stable foundation.

"The helping factor is the interest rate, which is clearly different from the Tom Yum Gung crisis, like polar opposites," he said.

During the 1997 crisis, the base lending rate skyrocketed from 13% to 27-28%, paralysing the market. Current interest rates remain considerably lower and more manageable, Dr Prateep noted.

He said significant purchasing power remains untapped despite transaction volumes hitting a 20-year low.

"Salaried middle-class employees, civil servants, and individuals with stable employment in large corporations" retain their purchasing power, benefiting from a low-inflation environment and intact bank savings.

Dr Prateep argued that revitalising the property sector could boost national GDP, noting the market downturn has erased an estimated 150 billion baht from the economy.

He said stimulating the sector would trigger positive effects across domestic material suppliers, labour and associated industries.

