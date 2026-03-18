Many major Japan firms fully accept pay hike demands

Despite an uncertain business environment due partly to US President Donald Trump's high tariff policy and escalating tensions in the Middle East, moves to raise wages to secure skilled workers are spreading among large firms.

In the automobile industry, Toyota Motor Corp. fully met its union's request for monthly wage and bonus hikes for the sixth straight year. The leading Japanese automaker aims to reward employees who are working hard to improve productivity in defiance of a tough business climate, reflecting the US tariff policy.

Honda Motor Co. also fully accepted its union's pay scale hike demand of 12,000 yen per month, although the company is set to post a massive loss for the fiscal year ending this month due to sluggish electric vehicle sales.

Suzuki Motor Corp. said it will conduct a pay hike that exceeds its union's demand.

Earlier this month, Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. announced decisions to fully accept hikes requested by their respective unions.