BOT warns proposed THB400bn borrowing must be tightly targeted as economy remains fragile

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Vitai Ratanakorn on Tuesday said Thailand’s economy remains fragile and warned that any emergency borrowing decree authorising the Finance Ministry to raise around THB400 billion must be designed to deliver maximum impact through tightly targeted measures.

Commenting on the government’s plan to borrow funds to stimulate the economy and cushion the impact of higher energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, Vitai said the BOT’s preliminary assessment—based on a THB300 billion framework—suggested the package could lift GDP growth by about 0.5-0.7 percentage points, from a baseline projection of 1.5% for this year.

Vitai said the government should carefully weigh spending between short-term relief and long-term investment. Relief measures can support the economy immediately, he said, but have limitations later because they raise the current-year GDP base, which can mechanically reduce the following year’s growth rate. Investment, by contrast, can create more durable momentum and support longer-term, more sustainable expansion.