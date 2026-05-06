Healthcare shake-up begins — Bang Na 1 leaves gold card system

Bang Na 1 Hospital has announced that it will withdraw from Thailand’s universal healthcare “gold card” scheme from June 1, prompting affected patients to prepare for a transfer to new primary care units.

The private hospital said it would cease operating as a registered primary care provider under the National Health Security Office (NHSO) system, ending services for patients covered under the 30-baht healthcare programme.

In a notice posted on the hospital’s official Facebook page, Bang Na 1 Hospital advised patients to collect their medical records free of charge at Counter 5 during operating hours.

The hospital said patients wishing to change their registered healthcare unit should wait for further instructions from the NHSO and follow updates through the agency’s website or hotline 1330.

After the withdrawal takes effect, the hospital said it would continue to provide services only for maternity and emergency patients.

The announcement comes amid wider debate over Thailand’s universal healthcare system and the participation of private hospitals in the gold card network.

The NHSO has recently been reviewing reforms to healthcare access in Bangkok, including support for low-income urban residents and unregistered populations, while also discussing future budget restructuring for the system.