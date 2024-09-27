’30-baht Healthcare Anywhere’ arrives in Bangkok

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening ceremony of Universal Health Coverage’s “30-baht Healthcare Anywhere” initiative for Bangkok at the Government Complex on Friday.

The Universal Health Coverage Scheme is popularly referred to as the “30-baht scheme” because it originally allowed patients to receive treatment for any disease by paying just 30 baht. This fee is no longer required.

Initially, beneficiaries of the scheme were required to only receive treatment at their designated healthcare units. However, this was expanded to “anywhere” by the previous government and first introduced in four provinces. The service was then expanded to another 41 provinces, making Bangkok the 46th to get this special service.