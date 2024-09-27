’30-baht Healthcare Anywhere’ arrives in Bangkok

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening ceremony of Universal Health Coverage’s “30-baht Healthcare Anywhere” initiative for Bangkok at the Government Complex on Friday.
The Universal Health Coverage Scheme is popularly referred to as the “30-baht scheme” because it originally allowed patients to receive treatment for any disease by paying just 30 baht. This fee is no longer required.
Initially, beneficiaries of the scheme were required to only receive treatment at their designated healthcare units. However, this was expanded to “anywhere” by the previous government and first introduced in four provinces. The service was then expanded to another 41 provinces, making Bangkok the 46th to get this special service.
In her speech on Friday, Paetongtarn shared a personal story related to the Universal Healthcare Coverage. She said, while her father Thaksin Shinawatra was prime minister, a man approached him to proudly show off a large scar from a heart surgery that only cost him 30 baht. This, she said, was an example of the life-saving impact of the policy, adding that it is now widely available in Bangkok.
Under the “30-baht Healthcare Anywhere” scheme, Bangkokians requiring treatment for minor ailments no longer have to endure long waits at hospitals or pay for clinic visits.
She said they can easily access these services at nearby participating clinics or healthcare units.
Similarly, people living upcountry will no longer have to travel to large hospitals, but can instead access treatment in one of the 7,000 subdistrict hospitals or the over 800 district-level community hospitals nationwide.
Meanwhile, Bangkokians who have the right to access the “30-baht Healthcare Anywhere” can visit nearby pharmacies, general clinics, dental clinics, mobile blood test units and kiosks in malls or train stations offering telemedicine consultations for basic treatments at no cost. However, they must look out for the “30-baht Healthcare Anywhere” logo.
“With Bangkok, the expansion of the ’30-baht Healthcare Anywhere’ scheme to 46 provinces has now been completed,” the premier said.
“I want to assure all Thai citizens that by the end of 2024, the government will extend the scheme to every corner of the country.”