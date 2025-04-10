Bitter Brew - Nestlé\'s Thai Coffee Empire Rocked by Legal Battle with Former Partners

For over half a century, the aroma of Nescafé has been a familiar part of the Thai landscape.

The 96-year-old global brand, a cornerstone of Swiss food and beverage behemoth Nestlé, has enjoyed unparalleled success in the Kingdom. However, this seemingly unshakeable presence is now under threat.

A bitter legal battle with the powerful Mahagitsiri family, Nestlé's former business partners in Thailand, has resulted in a court order dramatically halting the production, contract manufacturing, import, and sale of Nescafé products across the country.

The roots of this dramatic turn of events lie in Nestlé's decision to terminate its agreement in 2021 with Quality Coffee Products (QCP), the entity responsible for manufacturing Nescafé in Thailand.

QCP was a joint venture established in 1990, with both Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family, spearheaded by prominent businessman Prayudh Mahagitsiri, each holding a 50% stake.

The termination of this long-standing arrangement was legally upheld by a ruling from the International Court of Arbitration, effective at the end of 2024.

However, the story didn't end there. Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, a significant shareholder in QCP (currently holding the largest stake at 41.80%, with Nestlé S.A. holding 30.00%), subsequently launched legal action against Nestlé's Thai operations and its directors in the Minburi Civil Court.

This culminated in a significant victory for the Mahagitsiri side on April 3rd, 2025, when the court granted a temporary injunction.

This order directly prohibits Nestlé, the sole owner of the globally recognised Nescafé trademark, from any activities related to the production, contracted production, distribution, and importation of their instant coffee products within Thailand.

