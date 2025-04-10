Coffee Crisis Looms as Court Halts Nescafé Production in Thailand

Retailers across Thailand are bracing for a potential shortage of Nescafé instant coffee after a court order temporarily halted its production, manufacturing, sales, and importation into the Kingdom.

The Minburi Civil Court issued a temporary injunction on April 3rd, 2025, prohibiting Nestlé, the sole proprietor of the Nescafé brand, from engaging in any business activities related to Nescafé products in Thailand.

The order came following legal action initiated by Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, a shareholder in Quality Coffee Products (QCP), the former Thai manufacturer of Nescafé.

The court's prohibition has sparked fears of widespread shortages across various sales channels, from major supermarket chains to small independent shops and mobile street vendors.

Milin Veerarattanaroj, chairman and managing director of Tang Ngee Soon Superstore, a major wholesale and retail operator in Udon Thani province, warned that even a three-day absence of Nescafé products would cause substantial losses.

"Just three days without the product causes massive losses," he explained. "Normally, Nestlé delivers Nescafé coffee products to our stores at the start of each month for sale to our customers."

Tang Ngee Soon generates between 300 to 400 million baht annually from Nescafé sales. The company now fears panic buying as retailers from neighboring provinces rush to secure dwindling supplies.