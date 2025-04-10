Changi Airport Bags Top Spot in World Airport Rankings as Suvarnabhumi Climbs

Singapore's Changi Airport has once again been crowned the world's best airport in the latest Skytrax survey, reclaiming the top position from Doha's Hamad International Airport.



The results of the "World's Best Airports 2025" were announced at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.



The prestigious annual ranking, compiled by the leading aviation business consultancy Skytrax, assessed over 570 airports worldwide to determine the top 100.



This year saw Changi Airport in Singapore rise from second place to secure the coveted title of World's Best Airport 2025, ousting last year's winner, Hamad International Airport in Qatar, which now occupies the second spot.



Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group, expressed his delight at the recognition, marking the 13th time Changi has received this accolade from Skytrax.

He stated that the award would serve as a significant impetus to continue enhancing the passenger experience, thanking both travellers for their trust and the airport team for their dedication to service excellence.

