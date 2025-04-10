Changi Airport Bags Top Spot in World Airport Rankings as Suvarnabhumi Climbs

Singapore's Changi Airport has once again been crowned the world's best airport in the latest Skytrax survey, reclaiming the top position from Doha's Hamad International Airport.
The results of the "World's Best Airports 2025" were announced at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.
The prestigious annual ranking, compiled by the leading aviation business consultancy Skytrax, assessed over 570 airports worldwide to determine the top 100.
This year saw Changi Airport in Singapore rise from second place to secure the coveted title of World's Best Airport 2025, ousting last year's winner, Hamad International Airport in Qatar, which now occupies the second spot.
Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group, expressed his delight at the recognition, marking the 13th time Changi has received this accolade from Skytrax.
He stated that the award would serve as a significant impetus to continue enhancing the passenger experience, thanking both travellers for their trust and the airport team for their dedication to service excellence.
Skytrax Chief Executive Officer, Edward Plaisted, lauded Changi's achievement, noting its impressive 13th win. He also highlighted Changi's diverse and high-quality dining options, which earned it the title of World's Best Airport Dining.
Additionally, Changi Airport scooped the inaugural award for the World's Best Airport Toilets.
Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, a three-time former winner, secured second place and was recognised as having the World's Best Airport Shopping and being the Best Airport in the Middle East.
The Top 10 World's Best Airports for 2025 are:
• Changi Airport (Singapore)
• Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)
• Tokyo Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan)
• Seoul Incheon Airport (Seoul, South Korea)
• Tokyo Narita Airport (Tokyo, Japan)
• Hong Kong International Airport
• Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris, France)
• Rome Fiumicino Airport (Rome, Italy)
• Munich Airport (Munich, Germany)
• Zürich Airport (Zurich, Switzerland)
In positive news for Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok has significantly improved its ranking, climbing to 39th place in the 2025 Skytrax list, up from 58th in 2024.
This year, Suvarnabhumi also achieved a 3-star rating for its facilities, cleanliness, retail offerings, food and beverage options, and staff service.
Furthermore, Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, and Phuket Airport have all been recognised as 3-star regional airports, demonstrating good standards in comfort, cleanliness, shopping, dining, service, and immigration security.
The full list of the Skytrax "World's Best Airports 2025", encompassing over 100 airports, is available for further review.