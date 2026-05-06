Thai condo market faces pressure as property developers slow launches

Thailand’s condominium market in 2026 is facing pressure from all sides, including the domestic economy and external factors, particularly tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel that have pushed oil prices higher, significantly affecting the cost of goods and services as well as the cost of living for Thai consumers.

The situation has prompted consumers to delay spending and become more cautious about buying big-ticket items, especially housing.

At the same time, delays in forming the government early in the year further undermined private-sector confidence, causing investment and new project launches to slow, despite state stimulus measures such as a reduction in transfer fees for homes priced at no more than THB7 million and an easing of loan-to-value (LTV) rules.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research and consulting at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said about 7,170 new condominium units were launched for sale in the first quarter of 2026, an increase from the previous quarter because of the launch of large-scale projects.

However, the rise in supply did not reflect real demand, as consumer purchasing power remained weak.