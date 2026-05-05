Thai condo launches set for 20-year low as costs, demand and credit bite

Thailand’s real estate sector is facing pressure on several fronts, including rising construction costs, fragile domestic purchasing power and strict lending criteria.

As a result, new project launches in 2026 are expected to fall to around 17,000 units, the lowest level in 20 years, while the private sector is trying to push for state measures to support the market.

Pitipat Preedanont, president of the Thai Condominium Association, said work over the next two years would focus on building on existing missions, particularly working with government agencies to push for support measures for the real estate sector.

Key measures under discussion include easing loan-to-value (LTV) rules for housing loans, reducing transfer and mortgage registration fees, and a proposal to extend leasehold rights from 30 years to 60 years to increase incentives for foreign investors.

There is also a proposal to improve the review process for environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports by shortening the period from the current 1-2 years to about 3-5 months, in order to reduce developers’ financial costs.