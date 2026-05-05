Airlines cut 2m seats as jet fuel crisis disrupts Asia routes

Global airlines have cut 2 million seats from their May schedules over the past two weeks as concerns grow over jet fuel supplies in the weeks ahead, the Financial Times reported.

Data from Cirium, a leading global aviation and travel analytics company, showed that thousands of flights have been cancelled, while several airlines have switched to smaller or more fuel-efficient aircraft in an effort to conserve fuel as they prepare for supply disruption.

Since the Iran war began in late February, jet fuel prices have doubled, forcing airlines to raise fares. The closure of airports in the Persian Gulf, which handle up to one-third of travel connections between Europe and Asia, has also thrown global travel into turmoil.

Cirium data showed that Gulf carriers such as Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways, whose flights are still recovering from disruption in the early stages of the conflict, have revised their May schedules, including cancelling some services.

Total seats available across all airlines in May fell from 132 million to 130 million between mid- and late April.