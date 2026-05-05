Maritime row deepens — Cambodia seeks UNCLOS conciliation

Cambodia has announced that it will initiate compulsory conciliation with Thailand under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), following Bangkok’s decision to terminate MOU 44, the 2001 memorandum governing talks on overlapping maritime claims.

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, made the announcement after Thailand’s Cabinet approved the cancellation of the memorandum, the 25-year-old agreement on joint offshore energy exploration and maritime talks.

“Today, following Thailand’s unilateral rejection of MoU-2001, Cambodia announces that it will initiate compulsory conciliation with Thailand under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Prak Sokhonn said.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry said Phnom Penh had “no option” but to invoke UNCLOS dispute-settlement mechanisms after Thailand ended what Cambodia described as the only existing framework for maritime boundary negotiations between the two countries.