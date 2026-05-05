True, Google and Thailand's Government Launch Nationwide AI Literacy Drive

True, Google and MHESI launch Thailand's first credit-bearing AI curriculum, aiming to close an 80,000-professional skills gap and open the kingdom to global tech investment.

True Corporation, Google and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) have joined forces to launch "AI for All Thais", a landmark initiative that embeds artificial intelligence education directly into Thailand's university system for the first time.

Announced in Bangkok on Tuesday, the collaboration combines True's nationwide digital infrastructure, Google's global AI expertise, and government policy backing to tackle what officials describe as a worsening shortage of AI-skilled professionals across the country.

At the heart of the programme is AI for Future Workforce, a specially designed 45-hour credit-bearing course co-developed by True and Google that can be officially counted towards academic credits at participating institutions.

The curriculum will be piloted across more than 20 leading universities before being rolled out nationally, with a Train-the-Trainer component enabling university instructors to integrate AI literacy into their regular teaching.

Closing an 80,000-Person Gap

Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, described AI workforce development as a "national agenda" that could no longer be deferred, pointing to a shortfall of as many as 80,000 AI professionals in Thailand.

