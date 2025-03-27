Lack of AI skills threatens Thailand’s global standing: experts

Thai digital experts are raising concerns that Thailand may be left behind in the global AI race unless it invests in developing its domestic AI workforce.
Recent studies present a mixed picture of AI adoption in Thailand. A survey by BBDO Bangkok indicates that approximately 73.84% of respondents in major Thai cities use AI in their daily lives. Conversely, a report from Telenor Asia reveals that only 20% of Thai workers use AI tools in the workplace, suggesting a gap in professional AI integration.
At the “AI Revolution 2025” seminar hosted by Krunthepturakij on Thursday, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and CEO of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), emphasised the necessity for a strategic overhaul of Thailand’s nation's education and skills development system.
“We must move beyond being mere consumers of AI and strive to become producers,” he said.
Depa advocates for a targeted approach, dividing the population into three groups: general users in need of tech literacy, workers requiring upskilling and experts who need advanced development opportunities.
The agency also proposes accessible learning systems, such as online platforms and tax incentives to encourage investment in skills.
Dr Atip Asvanund, director of the Digital Council for Economy and Society of Thailand, echoed these concerns, noting that the country has a limited pool of skilled programmers compared to Malaysia’s robust STEM education.
“We are losing potential tech creators at a young age due to our rigid education system,” he warned.
Drawing a parallel with India’s success in developing its AI model, Dr Atip urged Thailand to break free from the mindset of being merely a technology consumer.
"We must believe in our ability to create," he said.
Both experts underscored the transformative potential of AI to empower entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth.
However, they cautioned that without a concerted effort to develop a skilled AI workforce, Thailand risks falling behind its ASEAN counterparts and becoming perpetually reliant on foreign technology.
The message is clear: Thailand must act decisively to cultivate a generation of AI creators and innovators, or risk being left behind in the digital age.