Strong baht threatens to slow 2026 exports as orders soften, shippers warn

Thailand’s exports in 2026 risk growing more slowly as the strong baht, a high base and softer orders weigh on performance, the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) has warned.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the TNSC, said Thailand’s export base in 2025 was unusually high — with growth seen at more than 10% — which could make it difficult for exports in 2026 to expand at a similarly strong pace. The council’s current forecast for 2026 export growth is 2-4%.

He said Thai exports next year will face challenges on multiple fronts, including the high base effect, a stronger baht, slowing purchase orders, and uncertainty over tariffs and global trade conditions.

The baht’s strength is a key risk, he said. The currency has been trading at around 31 baht to the US dollar and is expected to strengthen further. This reduces the export value when converted into baht, even if export volumes measured in dollars still rise to some extent.