Thai FTA export use tops US$67.9bn in 9 months, led by ASEAN and China deals

The top five agreements where Thai exporters used preferential benefits the most were ATIGA (ASEAN), ACFTA (ASEAN–China), AIFTA (ASEAN–India), JTEPA (Thailand–Japan) and TAFTA (Thailand–Australia).

The leading products using FTA privileges spanned both industry—such as commercial vehicles—and agriculture, including fresh durians and prepared chicken.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, said Thailand’s utilisation of trade preferences under FTAs continued to expand in the first nine months of 2025, reaching US$67,931.01 million, a 6.97% increase from the same period last year.

Overall, the utilisation rate stood at 81.54% of the value of exports eligible for preferential treatment under FTAs. Exports to ASEAN under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) ranked first, with a utilisation value of US$24,001.86 million and a utilisation rate of 69.68%.

Second: ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA), US$19,653.11 million, utilisation rate 96.68%

Third: ASEAN–India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA), US$7,580.49 million, utilisation rate 73.77%

Fourth: Japan–Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), US$5,171.76 million, utilisation rate 83.57%

Fifth: Thailand–Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA), US$4,125.65 million, utilisation rate 55.99%

Overall, the top five products with the highest FTA utilisation were: