15 People’s Party MPs named in Section 112 case

On February 8, 2026, a reporter covering the People’s Party said that, among the 44 former MPs of the now-defunct Move Forward Party, media reports indicated that the case file involving the former 44 MPs would be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) meeting on February 9 for the commissioners to consider and vote on one way or another. The matter concerns their co-signing of a bill proposal to amend Section 112.

In preparations for contesting the 2026 election, only 15 of those MPs were fielded as candidates. Of these, 12 were nominated as party-list MP candidates: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (party leader and prime-ministerial candidate), Sirikanya Tansakun (deputy leader and prime-ministerial candidate), Nitipon Piwmow, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, Rangsiman Rome, Dr Vayo Asavarungroeng, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (party-list MP), Surachet Pravinvongvuth, Nattawut Buapratum, Woraphop Viriyaroj, Khamphong Thephakham, and Natcha Boonchaiinsawat (formerly a Bangkok MP).

Meanwhile, three were again fielded as constituency candidates: Taopiphop Limjittrakorn, Thiratchai Phantumas (running in Bangkok), and Jaras Khumkhainam (running in Chon Buri).