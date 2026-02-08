Nevin’s niece wins Buriram seat, youngest MP at 25

As expected, Nevin’s niece wins election, becomes youngest MP

On February 8, 2026, an unofficial vote count in Buriram’s Constituency 2 showed that Natthida Lekudakorn, the Bhumjaithai Party’s candidate for Buriram Constituency 2, had been elected as an MP.

Natthida, nicknamed “Ploy”, is the daughter of Phusit Lekudakorn, president of the Buriram Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), and is Nevin Chidchob’s niece. She was fielded in place of “Nok” Chaichanok Chidchob, a former Buriram MP who shifted to run on the party-list.

Natthida Lekudakorn, 25, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Sussex (BSc in Accounting and Finance) and a master’s degree from Hult International Business School (MSc in International Business) in the United Kingdom.

Constituency 2 is considered significant. It covers seven subdistricts of Mueang Buriram district, and includes Samet and Isan subdistricts—home to the Chidchob family’s business base, including a stone-crushing plant, a football stadium, and the Chang International Circuit.

There have also been reports that, based on unofficial results in Buriram province, the Bhumjaithai Party won a landslide, sweeping the province.