SRT sues to revoke land deeds of Newin’s wife, firm linked to Chidchob family

SRT takes legal action over Khao Kradong land dispute

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit seeking the revocation of two land deeds that allegedly encroach on state-owned railway land in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area.

The case names Silachai Buriram (1991) Co Ltd and Karuna Chidchob, wife of Buri Ram political heavyweight Newin Chidchob, as defendants. The lawsuit, filed with the Buri Ram Civil Court, seeks to revoke land deeds Nos. 3466 and 8564, which the SRT claims were unlawfully issued by the Land Department.

Company tied to Chidchob family network

Silachai Buriram (1991) Co Ltd is widely recognised as a key business in the Chidchob family network. The firm, which operates a stone quarrying business, has been linked to the family since the era of Chai Chidchob, Newin’s late father.